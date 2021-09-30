Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Vodafone wins Best MVNO partner

Vodafone has received the Best MVNO Partner at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, recognising its contribution to the wider mobile ecosystem.

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) are an increasingly prominent part of the UK mobile sector, offering alternative or niche services to consumers and businesses. To deliver these services to customers, MVNOs require access to a radio network on a wholesale basis.

This category was designed to reward the very best the industry has to offer when it comes to champion and support the networks dependent on their services.

Our 2021 finalists were:

BT Wholesale

Transatel

Vodafone

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Partnership client relations- testimonials

Clear financial growth and success

Adaptability to changing market conditions

A clear strategy for UK growth

Provide examples and case studies to support

Why Vodafone won

Vodafone was able demonstrate great client testimonials and show incredible adaptability to ever-changing market conditions.

The operator is a great partner for the MVNO segment, which is one of the most creative areas of our industry.

Congratulations to Vodafone and to all of our 2021 finalists!