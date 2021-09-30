Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Samsung wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Samsung has received the honour of Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

In a year like no other, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.

This award recognises the accessory manufacturer which best utilised its products, market position and relationships to drive its overall strategy and reputation within the industry and beyond.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Oppo

Samsung

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding impact in the retail community

Showcase outstanding impact in call centres

Highlight innovation in marketing, education and training

Show exceptional results and significant stand out for the manufacturer

Highlight adaptability to changing market conditions

Give examples of high impact launch campaigns with excellent ROI

Execute a strategy reflecting the manufacturer’s brand image

Why Samsung won

Samsung’s record of flexibility and innovation, coupled with its ability to help store staff react to everchanging needs during what was a difficult and challenging 12 months impressed our judges.

The company's field team continued to train teams digitally, and provide support for furloughed staff when they returned to work, helping maintain continuity and to drive sales.

Congratulations to Samsung and to Oppo for making the shortlist!