Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Sky Mobile wins Best MVNO

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) offer a genuine alternative to the four major mobile operators, offering greater choice and competition and catering for niches overlooked by other providers.

The segment continues to thrive and gain market share, particularly among price -conscious users.

But to succeed in this competitive marketplace an MVNO requires a tenacious and cast-iron strategy, resilience to partner pressures and a finely tuned marketing strategy. The winner of this category best represents these qualities.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Demonstrate innovation and technical delivery

Show what was done in the last 12 months to improve coverage

Show what was done in the last 12 months to improve support services

Show what was done in the last 12 months to grow user trust

Explain what steps were taken to protect ARPU

Provide evidence of financial growth

Our 2020 finalists are:

Lebara Mobile Our judges were impressed by Lebara’s focus on customer service and its impressive first call resolution rate, which rose from 69 per cent to 84 per cent over the past year. The panel was also delighted to see the clear focus Lebara has shown in putting value and service at the heart of its offering.

Sky Mobile Sky Mobile once again demonstrated the ability to reach important commercial milestones with sustainability as a core pillar of its strategy. The latest additions to its portfolio, Fairphone and Spacetalk, demonstrated clear innovation and a desire to pursue partnerships that reflect its values.

SMARTY Judges loved SMARTY’s commitment to obtaining and maintaining customer trust and there was clear support from its parent company Three. This young MVNO has an exciting future.

Tesco Mobile Tesco Mobile’s entry was supported by impressive commercial performance and a commitment to putting the customer first. Judges were impressed with the MVNO’s integration with Tesco’s highly successful Clubcard reward programme.

Virgin Mobile Virgin Media continues to innovate its service through fixed mobile convergence, bringing together broadband and mobile connectivity together for a consistent experience. Its recent decision to switch network suppliers from EE to Vodafone is an exciting one and we are eager to see what happens over the next 12 months. All of this is why Virgin Media has been given a coveted Highly Commended award.

Our 2020 Best MVNO is...Sky Mobile!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said of our winner: “The MVNO segment is one of the most creative parts of our industry so it's great to see Sky Mobile continue its upward trajectory with amazing growth, strong financials and customer innovation.”

(Image credit: Future)

