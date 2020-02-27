Mobile Industry Awards 2020 in collaboration with Mind

The 2020 Mobile Industry Awards (MIA 2020) has announced a collaboration with mental health charity Mind.

Recognising the top talent in the UK, the MIA 2020 covers from the boardroom to the grassroots, with attendees representing the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer.

The two organisations will work together to promote mental health in the UK, but also recognise excellence in the industry with the inaugural People and Culture category.

The awards opened for entries on the 13th January 2020, with entrants called on to showcase how they created an engaging, inclusive, and diverse culture that’s brought staff together, improved their experience and the company’s performance as a result.

The award entry criteria will also ask entrants about their staff and impact on performance.

Research conducted by Mind found that less than half of staff think managers would spot their mental health problems, despite two in three managers feeling confident promoting wellbeing.

The data from Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index 2018-19, which researched nearly 44.000 employees, showcased that:

Nearly half of employees (45 per cent) feel that their manager would be able to spot if they were having problems with their mental health,

Around two in five (41 per cent) of the managers surveyed said they felt their employer contributed to their skills to support an employee experiencing poor mental health, while two in three (66 per cent) felt confident promoting wellbeing.

Over one in two staff (56 per cent) felt their organisation supports their mental health, and around one in two (51 per cent) felt the culture at their organisation makes it possible to speak openly about experiencing poor mental health.

The data revealed that mental health problems are common among staff - more than seven in ten employees (71 per cent) have experienced mental health problems in their lives, while over one in two (53 per cent) employees are affected by poor mental health in their current workplace.

(Image credit: Future)

Emma Ihsan, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Mind, said: “We are delighted that Future Publishing has chosen to collaborate with us through the Mobile Industry Awards, as part of their commitment to improving mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

“One in four of us will experience a mental health problem every year so it is vital that we provide information, support and advice so that no one has to face their experience alone. We are grateful for Future Publishing’s support in raising funds and awareness on the night of the awards, to help us achieve this.”

“Future are very proud that our highly coveted and distinguished Mobile Industry Awards are working closely with Mind to raise the importance of mental health in the workplace,” Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer, Future Plc said of the collaboration.

“We are committed to making sure our employees are looked after, with mental health professionals who are on hand for confidential and open conversations. It's great to see one of our leading brands drive this conversation across the mobile and tech industry."