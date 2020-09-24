Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Belkin International is our Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Accessory manufacturers are an integral part of the mobile ecosystem, providing necessities and innovative products to consumers and offering value to partners.

This award recognises the vendor that has best leveraged its portfolio, market position and relationships to drive its strategy in the industry and beyond.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Exciting products that have captivated customers and partners

Innovations in design and features

Balanced range of products

Demonstrated market leading execution of sales and marketing

Been a reliable partner for trade buyers in terms of forecasting, finance, returns and aftercare

Our 2020 finalists are:

Belkin International Belkin’s entry highlighted the company’s legacy of continued innovation and was able to point to strong financial performance for the past 12 months. This was supported by some great testimonials that helped the firm stand out.

Speck Products Speck Products gave a fantastic account of themselves, highlighting the company’s passion for innovation when it comes to making phone cases and its commercial success through an impressive array of retail partnerships.

Spigen Impressive growth in online sales and a focus on customer service were the highlights of Spigen’s entry which was also supported by some strong testimonials.

Zagg Zagg served up an impressive entry that detailed the firm’s record of innovation, strong partnerships and growth.

And our winner is... Belkin International!

Speaking about the win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “Accessory manufacturers sometimes do not get the appreciation they deserve for the incredible work that goes into designing a wide variety of products and bringing them to market. I was delighted to see such a great partner like Belkin International claim their first Mobile Industry Award.”

(Image credit: Future)

