Techradar reacts: Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book

Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 4 today, and it's replete with power-packing features in a thin and light design. The Redmond firm built the new tablet to knock the socks off the Surface Pro 3 and give Apple a little something to worry about, too.

But it didn't stop there: Microsoft also unveiled its very first laptop, the Surface Book. It's got all the trimmings of a laptop with a screen that can detach and become a tablet in a flash.

Can either machine take down the iPad Pro? That's one of the bigger story lines to watch as the machines hit the streets.

While Microsoft pulled no punches in unveiling its new tablet and PC, we here at techradar aren't swayed by hype speak. On the pages that follow, you'll find our knee-jerk reactions to both of Microsoft's new computing wares.