Logitech wireless headset for tablets announced

Logitech has announced a brace of new products which have been optimised for use of tablets.

The Logitech Wireless Headset – can't beat that for a name – is said to enhance your tablet and smartphone experience by offering up rich stereo sound that's produced by 'laser-tuned drivers'.

When you use the headset for calls and the like – it connects via Bluetooth – Logitech has added some noise cancelling technology to the microphone so it is only your voice that is piped through and it has given the headset a pretty decent six-hour talk time.

To go alongside the headset, Logitech has also announced the Logitech Wireless Boombox.

This is built for use of iOS devices – iPad, iPhone and iPod touch – and will allow turn your portable device into a remote control for the speaker system, allowing you to stream your Girls Aloud collection to the Boombox.

The Boobmbox is also perfect if you want to play a little hide and seek with the device as its wireless powers will stretch up to 10 metres.

The Logitech Wireless UKE release date is mid-October and will cost £54.99.

The Logitech Wireless Boombox UK release date is end of and will set you back £129.