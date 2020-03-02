LogMeIn offers free “Emergency Remote Work Kits" following coronavirus

Remote working has become increasingly popular over the last few years but the recent coronavirus outbreak has led many organizations to accelerate their plans to allow employees to work from home.

During the early days of the outbreak, LogMeIn saw usage of some its collaboration products more than double in Asia and now the company has announced that it will provide government, educational, healthcare and non-profit organizations with free “Emergency Remote Work Kits” to help them stay connected when it matters most.

Starting immediately, the company will be offering critical front-line service providers with free, organization-wide use of many of its products for three months through Emergency Remote Work Kits.

These kits include solutions for meetings, video conferencing, webinars and virtual events, IT support and management of remote employee devices and apps as well as remote access to devices in multiple locations.

Emergency Remote Work Kits

In addition to making its Emergency Remote Work Kits available to front-line service providers, LogMeIn has also decided to provide them to its existing customers.

Current LogMeIn customers will now be able offer GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and other tools to cover all of their employees for up to three months at no additional cost to their current subscription.

The company will also be working to offer assistance with deploying and training users who are new to remote working. LogMeIn has set up a remote work resource center that contains useful articles along with tips and best practices on how to master the shift to remote working for employees, managers and IT teams.

The company plans to continue updating its resource center and social channels with educational materials about remote working from both LogMeIn staff and third party experts in the coming days and weeks.