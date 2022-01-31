Live: Sony is buying Bungie for $3.6b

PlayStation maker Sony announced on Monday plans to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion – an enormous acquisition likely to shake up the gaming universe.

The announcement followed hot on the heels of the startling news last week that Xbox manufacturer Microsoft planned to take over Activision Blizzard – so the Japanese company countered with its own major gaming acquisition.

The game development studio is best known for helping the Xbox platform launch back in November 2001 as the initial developer of the Halo series and more recently has been helming the hugely popular Destiny franchise - which is soon to release its next major expansion with The Witch Queen.

This is a developing story so expect to see this page updated as more information is made available and as our contacts reply to our requests for comment.