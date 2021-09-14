Latest PS5 restock available today at Game, Very and Argos

After weeks of waiting, we've had our biggest PS5 restock for some time in the UK as Game, Very and Argos all have the console available to buy this morning.

Game announced last night on Twitter that they would have a new batch of PS5 consoles to sell from this morning. No specific time was given, but going by their previous drops you should expect them to go live any time between 9-11am. By following the link above though, you can see that around 50 different bundles are to be made available.

In the US? Check out our US PS5 restock tracker

If you want to try and buy something right now, both Very and Argos have restocked this morning.

Very is currently operating a waiting room system, so you'll need to be patient and, eventually, you will get through to the store page. As with their previous PS5 restock, a solo console is available but you will have a better chance of buying a bundle. Options available this time include Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, an additional DualSense controller or the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

As for Argos, the PS5 restock availability depends entirely on your region. You'll need to enter your postcode on the store page and check if any consoles are available for delivery or collection from nearby stores. More regions are being added over time, so do keep checking if it's showing as out of stock for you right now.

Today's PS5 restock:

PS5 bundles from £359 at Game

Game will have a selection of PS5 bundles available between 9-11am. Standalone PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles might also be on sale, but they will sell out in minutes. Going for a PS5 bundle instead will give you the best opportunity to secure a console.

PS5 bundles from £449 at Very

Very is currently using a waiting room system to control the traffic on its site so you may need to be patient before getting to the actual PS5 store page. Once you are through, single consoles and a few bundles will be available to buy featuring Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, an additional controller or the Pulse 3D Headset.

PS5 for £449 at Argos

It's hard to nail down any exact sense of availability at Argos as stock will depend on your region. The easiest thing to do is enter your postcode on the store page and see if you have any options for delivery or collection. Check in regularly throughout the morning as more stock is being added all the time.

As for the next PS5 restock? Rumours suggest that retailers Amazon and AO will be next, but potentially this week as well! We'll keep you updated right here with all the latest or you can also follow our where to buy PS5 page for all the latest news.

If you do miss out this morning, we'd suggest checking each store's respective PS5 page every so often as there may still be a bundle or two that you can buy. Another smaller wave of PS5 consoles could pop up in the afternoon too as stock from failed or cancelled orders are added back to the pool.

If you find you were unlucky this morning and missed out on any of the latest PS5 restocks above, we're continuing to track all the latest information each and every week so we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything. Keep checking regularly as it can be difficult to predict when more consoles will hit the shelves.

The good news, though, is that many more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend staying away from scalpers who will charge you substantially more for the console - even if their prices have recently dropped. Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5 consoles this year so that means, sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.