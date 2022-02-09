KFC Console: everything you need to know

Audio player loading…

The KFC Console caught the attention of gamers and fried chicken lovers everywhere when it was announced in December 2020 – and it’s easy to see why.

Not only was the novelty of a fast-food manufacturer building a console completely unexpected – and downright hilarious – but the KFC Console also promised to keep your fried poultry warm while gaming thanks to its built-in chicken chamber. Take that, Sony and Microsoft.

Created in partnership with PC hardware manufacturer Cooler Master, the KFConsole, as it's officially known, was initially teased in June 2020. The mere idea of a console being made by KFC sent fans into a frenzy on social media, which ultimately led to the purveyors of Kentucky Fried Chicken pursuing the concept further.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger

However, since the KFC Console’s announcement, details have been scarce. It’s still unclear whether the console will even see the light of day, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t beaked our interest. (Sorry, peaked.)

KFC Console: Cut to the chase * What is it? A gaming console by KFC. No, seriously



* How much will it cost? No release date has been given



* When will it be released? Probably more than 20 KFC Party Buckets.

After all, we’ve seen crazier things happen in the video games industry over the years. Microsoft has since made the Xbox Series X meme a reality and released an Xbox Mini Fridge, so the prospect of playing on a bucket-styled gaming PC that keeps food toasty isn’t beyond the realms of our imagination.

If you’re hungry to find out more about the KFC Console, then, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the elusive fast-food gaming machine that promises to be finger-clickin' good.

(Image credit: KFC)

KFC never announced a price or release date for the KFC Console, but we can hazard a guess at how much the system might cost based on its specs, which we’ll discuss in further detail below.

The console is, for all intents and purposes, a bespoke mini gaming PC – and those don’t tend to come cheap. KFC has also said that the system is capable of running the latest titles in “stunning 4K, 240fps”, although that’s clearly a slight exaggeration. That figure is based on the console running ‘I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger-Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator’. So yeah, take that claim with a pinch of eleven herbs and spices, if you will.

Either way, we’d expect to part with around at least $600 / £600 if the KFC Console does ever release, with potentially different SKUs available at various price points. That’s more than 20 KFC Party Buckets, to put it into a chicken-based perspective, and would exceed the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are $499 / £449 respectively.

KFC Console specs

(Image credit: KFC)

The Bargain-Bucket-shaped machine is apparently capable of chewing through the latest games, though much like pricing and release date, much of the KFC Console’s specs are still firmly under wraps.

The console promises to use a top-end Intel CPU, the Intel Nux 9 Extreme Compute Element, an ASUS-powered hot-swappable mini-GPU, and two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB NVMe SSDs. Mini-GPUs can’t offer the same performance as their bigger brothers, but depending on the KFC Console’s dimensions, it might be possible to fit a more powerful card inside.

Of course, there’s also the KFC Console’s unique selling point, and that’s the world’s first built-in chicken chamber. The chamber will ensure your chicken will never go cold, as the patented compartment utilizes the system’s natural heat and airflow to keep things warm.

KFC Console design

(Image credit: KFC/Cooler Master)

Take one look at the KFConsole and what do you see? That’s right, it’s shaped like the company’s famous bucket and is based on a custom version of Cooler Master’s NC100 chassis. A power button rests on the front of the device, along with a large compartment which we can only presume can be opened (somehow) so you can place your fried chicken inside.

The bottom of the console appears to sport some RGB lighting of sorts, which is red to match the console’s sleek aesthetic. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if the RGB is customizable, as that’s a pretty standard feature for modern gaming PCs. That, and one color is never enough for most gamers these days, especially ones who pride themselves on their machine’s aesthetics.

Is the KFC Console real? That’s the question on everyone’s lips (along with some KFC gravy, probably), but the chances of the console ever coming to market are relatively slim. There’s a big difference between creating a concept and manufacturing a device like this, particularly as the global semiconductor crisis continues to impact Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo when it comes to supply. Then again, chicken chamber aside, the KFC Console is essentially just an ATX PC with off-the-shelf components inside. The most difficult element after securing the necessary parts would be to manufacture the custom case and ensure that the system does indeed keep your fried meat warm as promised. It’s not like KFC needs to produce its own silicon and SOC (system on chip), either.

Can I preorder the KFC Console? Unfortunately, no. KFC hasn’t announced a price or release date for its ambitious system, and we’re honestly not sure if it will even become an actual product in the future. Still, we’re crossing all our fingers and toes that it does indeed happen. I mean, who doesn’t want to own a machine that keeps fried chicken warm and offers incredible gaming performance? Exactly.