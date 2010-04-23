YouTube celebrates fifth anniversary of first clip

Me at the zoo - from acorns

YouTube is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the first video ever uploaded onto the site – which has since become the world's most popular propagator of videos online.

On 23 April, 2005, Jawed Karim – a founder of YouTube - uploaded 'me at the zoo' and sparked an internet sensation.

The 19 second clip was filmed at the San Diego zoo, and also features elephants and a very loud goat alongside a very nervous Karim.

Billion

Now, more than a billion videos are streamed each day by users globally, and the site is owned by Google.

Karim founded YouTube with Chad Hurley and Steve Chen and the video site had its first headquarters above restaurants in San Mateo in California.

The UK's localised version of the site appeared on 19 June 2007.