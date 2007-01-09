Run IE in Firefox

Firefox developers have created an add-on that lets users of Mozilla 's popular web browser run Internet Explorer in a tab within Firefox.

The IE tab in Firefox should be of great help for web designers who need to constantly check how their websites function in different browsers. IE tab eliminates the need to keep Internet Explorer open as well as Firefox, which is also be useful for those times when websites tend to work less well in non-IE web browsers.

The Firefox developers admit that the IE tool still suffers from a few 'teething problems', particularly with Java and the browser history functions. Apart from that, the IE tab should be working fine, they say.