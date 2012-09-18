Twitter gets a massive facelift, becomes more Facebook like

Twitter has revealed that it is getting a new look, with the micro-blog redesigning its profile pages.

Now, and this may sound familiar to Facebook users, Twitter allows users to upload a new header photo which will appear whether you view a profile on the web or through the service's myriad apps.

So far so Facebook Timeline, but Twitter reckons the new design is all about bringing meaning to Twitter profiles.

Bringing meaning

"Starting today you can make your presence on Twitter more meaningful with new Twitter profiles," explained the blog.

"New profiles help you get to know people better through their pictures. Photo streams now appear below anyone's most recent Tweets on iPhone, Android and iPad.

"Swipe through the stream to see the photos other users have shared or tap any thumbnail to view their photos in fullscreen."

If you want to see these new profiles in action then head over to @todayshow where they have already made use of the new look.