Twitter accidentally reset passwords

All change on the password front. Again.

A number of Twitter users have received emails prompting them to change their passwords because their accounts may have been compromised.

Update: Twitter has posted a slightly shame-faced note on its status site claiming that a lot of users receievd the emails by accident.

"In this case, we unintentionally reset passwords of a larger number of accounts, beyond those that we believed to have been compromised," the statement explains.

Seemingly affected users were also prompted to reset their passwords when trying to log in on the Twitter website.

Dodgy

Original story continues:

Some accounts have been spotted posting dodgy tweets – it's fair to say if TechCrunch advises you that you could make $250 a day working from home, it's not a legit endorsement of CNBC7workhome's services.

Twitter hasn't said how many accounts are affected but it seems to be a fairly large-scale hack given the outcry on the site itself.

If you're at all worried about the security of your account, just go to Settings/Password to change your password even if Twitter hasn't told you to.