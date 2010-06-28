The Social Network trailer puts Facebook on the big screen

David Fincher's upcoming movie about Facebook has got its first trailer, and it's actually pretty good.

The Social Network is a movie that takes its inspiration from the early years of Facebook and while it is not based on the Facebook 'tell-all' book The Accidental Billionaires, author Ben Mezrich was one of the writers of the movie.

Being social

The main writing credit, though, goes to Aaron Sorkin – who penned A Few Good Men and the West Wing. Expect lots of "you can't handle the truth moments," then.

The story of how Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg became one of the USA's richest men is a short but impressive one. And the trailer for the movie hints at the perils overnight success brings.

As Zuckerberg has had absolutely no involvement with the production, though, this will be one movie which is unlikely to get a big Like from the social network.

To see what all the fuss is about, check out the trailer below.