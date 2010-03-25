Man arrested over Obama and Britney Twitter hacks

A French Hacker has been arrested for infiltrating the Twitter accounts of high-profile users, including Barack Obama and Britney Spears.

The hack took place in April of last year and was taken pretty seriously by the authorities – so much that the FBI got involved as did the French police.

This has lead to the arrest of an unnamed 25-year-old, who goes by the alias Hacker Croll.

No exploits used

The security breach was so severe it prompted Biz Stone to blog about the incident. The fact that the hacker also boasted about the incident won't exactly help his case, explaining on the WarezScene forum: "I've used social engineering only, no exploit, no xss vulnerability, no backdoor, np [sic] sql injection."

He then went on to post 13 screenshots on another forum showing how he hacked into the Director of Product Management at Twitter Jason Goldman's account.

The hacker has already been released on bail and is set to go to court 24 June. If convicted, then he could face up to two years in prison.

Via NY Times