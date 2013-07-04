Arrow Electronics to sell Citrix SaaS

Citrix has appointed Arrow Electronics as the first pan-European distributor of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio.

The ArrowSphere cloud services platform will include Citrix SaaS products such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebcast, GoToTraining and GoToAssist. It will also include Podio, the cloud collaboration service for project management and team communications.

The agreement follows the launch of the Citrix SaaS Advisor programme in May, through which the company is using partners to deliver its applications as part of their broader solutions.

This marked a change in policy from focusing on selling directly to end users.

Innovative platform

Robert Gratzl, VP and General Manager EMEA for SaaS Products at Citrix, said: "We selected Arrow and its ArrowSphere webstore platform because of the highly innovative approach to taking our SaaS products to their reseller and customer community. The ArrowSphere platform allows resellers to customise their webstore or customer view to match the look and feel of their own individual company or brand."

He added that the agreement will provide a springboard to launch additional services.