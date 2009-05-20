CEO: Facebook not desperate to go public

Mark Zuckerberg has insisted that there is no pressing need to raise capital for Facebook -although the long term plan was to take the company public.

Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, insisted that investment would merely create a buffer for future innovation, writing off stories about talks with major companies as 'nothing new'.

On good terms

"If there's an investment to be done on very good terms, we will consider it if for no other reason than to have more buffer if we want to do something in the future," Zuckerberg told the Reuters Global Technology Summit.

"Some of the rumblings that people are reporting on, are just different conversations that have happened, but there's really nothing new to talk about there.

Zuckerberg added that a public flotation was probably a 'few years away', adding "I know for a lot of companies the IPO is the endpoint or the goal.

"For us it will be an event on the path to where want to get eventually."