BT 4G lands for businesses in weeks, consumer launch within 12 months

Somewhat surprisingly, BT snapped up an awful lot of 4G spectrum in last year's Ofcom auction. Now the firm is finally preparing to unleash its next-gen mobile connectivity on its business customers.

The telecoms giants has confirmed its first 4G services for businesses will roll out "within weeks" ahead of a consumer roll out within the next 12 months.

BT Business customers can now pre-register for the services offering "the best possible connectivity whether in the office or on the move" and "access to the UK's most extensive 4G network with 70% population coverage."

In a statement the company said the consumer-facing 4G services will drop before April 2015 as part of it's partnership with EE.

EE infrastructure

In a statement, The firm told CNET: "We will launch innovative new mobility services for business in the coming weeks and the first consumer services by April next year. "The first consumer services will use our MVNO deal with EE."

BT is yet to elaborate on how it's consumer-facing plans will operate, but it is likely to be an enhancement of the BT WiFi hotspots the firm's home broadband customers enjoy access to.

Whether the firm plans to offer voice and SMS plans or simply data only deals on EE's infrastructure remains to be seen.