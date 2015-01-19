TalkTalk looks to undercut BT with new voice and data broadband offering

TalkTalk Business uses its own Next Generation Network.

TalkTalk's business arm has announced the launch of a new all-in-one voice and data package that it claims can help businesses save up to £2100 compared to rival solutions.

The aptly named "Complete Voice and Internet" package provides between eight and 60 ISDN-quality voice lines and up to 20Mbps broadband internet speeds over the same connection.

The package, which is delivered via TalkTalk's NGN (Next Generation Network) costs £699 for a one-year term and £450 per annum on a three-year term (it's actually cheaper to go for a three-year contract than a two-year contract).

Hardware and installation are included as are unlimited DDI (Direct Dial In) blocks and the ability to add or remove channels on demand.

Well supported

The package includes 2000 minutes to UK landline and mobile minutes as well as what TalkTalk Business claims to be "around-the-clock business grade support".

According to TalkTalk Business, BT Business's ISDN30 doesn't provide data with voice and is more than double the cost (without inclusive minutes).