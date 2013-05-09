TalkTalk Business takes aim at SMB market

TalkTalk Business is setting its sights on the broadband and telephony market for small and midsized businesses with new packages aimed specifically at the sector.

It is launching new ISDN Complete Call packages for firms with between five and 50 employees, ranging from £39 per month to £253 per month, which it claims offers savings of over 50% compared to BT's equivalent service.

Businesses can combine their chosen call package with an IP phone system from Avaya or Mitel, which come with features including built-in voicemail and conference calling.

TalkTalk is offering the business phone systems at reduced rates through its partner BNP Paribas as an alternative to being purchased upfront.

The company has also introduced two new fibre optic broadband packages. It claims speeds of up to 38Mbps for the 'Superpowered broadband' package, which comes with a usage allowance of 100GB per month.

A 'Pro' version of the package, which TalkTalk claims can reach up to 76Mbps, has no data usage limit. Both come with TalkTalk Business's Worksafe antivirus software.