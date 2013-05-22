Government pushes back rural broadband deadline

The Government is providing an extra three weeks for proposals to win a share of the third tranche of the Rural Community Broadband Fund.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which is administering the fund, says that anyone after a slice of the £20 million pie now has until June 17 rather than May 24 to make their applications.

Groups such as social and community enterprises, businesses, community trusts and charities can pitch for 50% of project costs to get new infrastructure in place.

Defra appears to be assuming that some applicants are struggling to get their proposals together in time. A department representative told TRPro that the more than 50 applications so far are in line with expectations, and that it just wants to ensure that groups don't need more time.

Two previous rounds of bids for funds were completed in 2012.