HP’s new spin on Elite Slice mini PC aims to revolutionize your meetings

HP has launched a 2nd-generation version of its Elite Slice meeting-friendly mini PC that the firm debuted back at IFA 2016, alongside a mammoth 55-inch 4K resolution conferencing display.

The Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms G2 comes with Skype Room Systems, and benefits from an optional Centre of Room Control, which is basically a 12.3-inch touchscreen tablet (hooked up via a 1.3m long cable) that allows you to easily manage your conference calls.

A further nifty touch is that this optional touchscreen extra has a built-in ‘presence sensor’ which detects when a participant enters the room, so it can intelligently start the meeting. The tablet also benefits from smudge-resistant glass to avoid any of those nasty fingerprint marks that might accumulate when the device is used by multiple people.

HP’s new Elite Slice also boasts a far-field microphone capable of picking up sound up to 5m away, along with noise cancellation.

Slice of security

As this is a business peripheral, of course you get plenty on the security front, including HP Sure Start with Dynamic Protection, and the firm boasts that this is the only videoconferencing solution which has a self-healing BIOS. The Elite Slice G2 also has tamperproof port covers to, er, prevent the connectors from being tampered with.

Deployment and subsequent management of the device is designed to be easy, too, with a friendly user interface and HP’s Manageability Integration Kit.

As mentioned at the outset, HP also unveiled the LD5512, a new large format 55-inch display which boasts a 4K resolution and is designed for meeting rooms, offering plentiful connectivity and integrated speakers for videoconferencing.

HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms G2 for Skype Room Systems (a lengthy name indeed) should be available to buy later this month in Europe starting at €1,499 (£1,330, $1,850). HP’s LD5512 4K display is also expected to arrive this month priced at €999 (£890, $1,230).