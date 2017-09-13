Trending
 

How to pre-order the Apple TV 4K

By Television  

Get your hands on the new streaming box

null

It wasn't just iPhones that were announced at Apple's September keynote event. The company also showed off a new version of its Apple TV. 

Called the Apple TV 4K, the new streaming box adds support for 4K / HDR content, allowing you to make the most out of your 4K TV, if you have one. 

The new device will have a recommended price of $179 (£179, AU$249) for a 32GB version and $199 (£199, AU$279) for a 64GB version, but we're hoping that deals will bring down the price across other retailers. 

Pre-orders for the new streaming box open on September 15th at 12:01am PT / 3am ET / 8:01am BST. 

The easiest place to pre-order the new box will undoubtedly be Apple's own store, but we've put together a page which will play host to the best deals that we can find. 

Be sure to check this page after pre-orders open to see if any retailers are offering the Apple TV 4K for cheaper than the advertised price. 

  • For a detailed overview of the new hardware, check out our guide to the Apple TV 4K
See more Television news