Honor Band 5 will monitor your blood oxygen levels and more

Last year's Honor Band 4 is one of our favorite cheap fitness trackers, but it seems the company will be making the follow-up product into a powerhouse, top-end device.
Honor's CEO, George Zhao, has teased the product on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that shows a quick glimpse of the tracker and a few of the features included.
According to Honor's CEO, the fitness band will come with features usually reserved for top-end fitness trackers, including a blood oxygen level monitor and a way to keep an eye on fatigue.
It will also have a way to detect hypoxemia dizziness too, which is a condition that can mean your oxygen isn't meeting your body's needs. It can have a negative impact on your heart or lungs, and this tracker would allow you to discover you have it.
Those new features look to be the most interesting part of the next-gen fitness tracker, especially as the teaser image included in the Weibo post seems to show a remarkably similar looking product to the Honor Band 4.
The design on the Honor Band 4 was one of the highlights of the fitness tracker, so it makes sense the company will keep with its look including the color display and a rounded design that sits comfortably on your wrist.
We'd expect to see other features such as the swim-proof design, all-day heart rate tracking and NFC for contactless payments making a return for the next fitness tracker from Honor.
The Honor Band 4 was announced in September 2018, so it'd make sense if we see an upgraded product from the company in the coming months. It may be a little while until you'll be able to buy one though as often these products first come out in China before a worldwide release.
Via GizmoChina