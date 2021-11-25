Here's where you'll find the cheapest Nintendo Switch over Black Friday

As we reach the eve of Black Friday, one retailer is about to launch one of the cheapest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we've seen so far. But it won't be around for long.

Later today, you can get a Nintendo Switch for £239 at The Game Collection. The offer will be live on its eBay Store from 8am in very limited quantities. Once it's gone - it's gone. This is £20 less than the normal price of the Switch console, which just recently got a permanent price cut down from £279 to £259 ahead of this year's Black Friday deals.

The only other retailers that have come close to this price are the supermarkets Morrisons and Tesco. The former had a Switch for £230, while Tesco had a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and a 3-Month Switch Online membership for £239 – but that was only available to its Clubcard members.

These sorts of in-store only Black Friday deals from supermarkets are usually much lower than the ones we see online as they are loss leaders get to people through the doors that are then recuperated with other purchases.

If you - understandably - don't want to venture out on a chilly November day, then this Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal from The Game Collection is only £9 more. Plus, you just have to set an alarm for 7:55 and you can order while still snuggled up in bed – and then go back to sleep. The dream.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in your region.)

Today's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch: £259 Nintendo Switch: £259 £239 at The Game Collection (via eBay)

Save £20 – If you're only after a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday then The Game Collection will have the best price this morning from 8am on its eBay store. We've seen a couple of supermarket deals that have been slightly cheaper than this (by just £9) so this is still a good price for a brand new Switch console if you'd prefer to buy online.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Just Dance 2022 + 3 Months Switch Online: £379.99 Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Just Dance 2022 + 3 Months Switch Online: £379.99 £284.99 at Amazon

Save £94 – Do you want a bundle instead? This is easily the best Nintendo Switch bundle available to buy right now. When a console by itself would usually set you back £259.99, the addition of Mario Kart 8, Just Dance 2022 and a 3-month Switch Online membership for a saving of almost £100 shows just good value this bundle is from Amazon.

That about covers in for the top offers on the standard Nintendo Switch console this Black Friday. We've got a suspicion that some good Nintendo Switch OLED bundles will be going live over Black Friday as an influx on new stock has arrived at stores over the last few days. Stick with us across the Black Friday period for all the latest news or you can bookmark our Nintendo Switch OLED stock page for updates on availability of the upgraded console.

More Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals