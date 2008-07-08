PSP outsells Wii and DS in Japan for first half of 2008

While the PSP struggles to keep up with Nintendo's DS and Wii in the West, it continues to outsell all other games consoles in its home country of Japan.

According to Famitsu publisher Enterbrain, the PSP shifted 1,964,461 units in the first six months of 2008, while the Wii was hot on its heels with 1,720,263 units. Rounding out the top three was the Nintendo DS, selling 1,593,844 units.

Big in Japan

PSP sales have been boosted of late following the release of the massively popular Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G.

Stay tuned for all the latest PSP news in the run up to E3 next week. We'll also be bringing you all the news from the show as it breaks from our team on the ground in La La Land.