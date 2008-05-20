New colours for Nintendo DS Lite

It appears that the Nintendo DS Lite may soon be arriving in what can politely be described as lime green, with shots appearing on the Spanish GAME retail shop.

The DS is already available in a range of funky colours, but it appears that blue and red versions, and the already-mentioned lime will be hitting the shops soon.

Popular

The Nintendo DS is one of the most popular gaming platforms around – with sales steadily mounting since its release back in 2004.

The DS Lite arrived in 2006 and has continued to win over critics and the public alike.

Although there is no conformation, the changes appear only to be cosmetic, but if you simply have to have a bright red handheld, then this could be an exciting summer.