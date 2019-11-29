Get Pokémon Sword or Shield for just £20 with this Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

If you're buying a new Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales, chances are you'll want the latest Pokémon game with it. The eight-generation Pokémon Sword and Shield games have now landed on the Nintendo console, and there are a bunch of deals this Black Friday making the most of it.

Right now at Amazon you can nab a neon-coloured Nintendo Switch with either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield for just £299. Given the £279 RRP of the Switch console, that throws in a brand new AAA game for only £20. Not in the UK? You can see global deals on the Switch Lite console at the bottom of this artticle.

We saw a somewhat better bundle deal at Currys for just £279, and a £299 Very deal that threw in Mario Kart 8 as well as a Pokémon title, but Nintendo has a historical reluctance for discounting its hardware or games – even on a Switch console nearing its third birthday – and really we'll take what we can get.

Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Sword: £299.99 at Amazon

Grab either a neon or grey Nintendo Switch console and new Pokémon game for the right side of £300. Not quite as good as the Very deal posted earlier (which includes Mario Kart 8 too), but still a decent buy.View Deal

Keep in mind that we could see other deals land over Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, but there's a chance that it won't get much better than this from here on out.

If you really want the cheapest Switch experience you can, too, you're probably best off going with the handheld-only Switch Lite model that launched in September – and you can see the latest prices for that below.