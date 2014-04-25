This is the best Oculus Rift reaction we've seen so far

Oculus Rift and alcohol - not so great when mixed together. But even the most sober of virtual reality explorers have dangers to watch out for.

Dangers that include this guy. Clearly he didn't think the Oculus roller coaster experience was exhilarating enough for his friend, so he decided to provide a bit of extra 'realism'.

Skip to just after the minute mark, make sure the sound is on and listen out for the most horrific sound you will hear all day.

More blips!

Blips: the friend that will never betray you