SteelSeries unveils a new white aesthetic for its Arctis Nova Pro line - and it's about as beautiful as gaming headsets can get

SteelSeries has just announced an all-new white version of its supreme Arctis Nova Pro line of wireless gaming headsets - and it's slick as heck.

We received a white SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset recently, and have found it to be a gorgeous bit of kit. Much like the original black, this is a headset that you can definitely be happy to wear out and about as a pair of everyday headphones, as well as wear for hours at a time when engaging in long gaming sessions.

While SteelSeries' Booster Packs have enabled players to customize existing Arctis Nova Pro headsets somewhat, the range has been an all-black affair up until now, and the addition of a white headset to inject some variety is most welcome. It's just the headset, however - the DAC unit remains black.

You can see how sleek and chic it looks in the photos below.

It's not just a cosmetic update, however. A SteelSeries representative informs me that the brand has made "some improvements to the ANC mics within the earcups for added comfort and we’ve also tweaked the ANC with firmware updates for improved noise cancellation."

The former part of this change is a design tweak to ensure the ANC mics don't protrude quite as much as the original black model - some users could feel them with their ears and noted some light discomfort.

Elsewhere, there are some improvements to the EQs on offer for console players: "Also, while previously only available on Sonar for PC gamers, we’ve added game presets on the base station for the ultimate sound experience on PlayStation or Xbox. Players can select game audio EQ profiles that have been designed by a mix of pros, audio engineers, and game developers for popular games like Call of Duty: MWII, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, and more."

It's hard to make one of the best PC gaming headsets, best PS5 headsets, and best Xbox Series X headsets ever better but with this white version, and some tinkering under the hood, SteelSeries has given it a solid go. Having white and black variants available - much like across other parts of its Arctis Nova range - is also just a flat-out welcome addition and doubles the choice available to players eyeing up the premium headset.

The white version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is out now.

