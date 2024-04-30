Remedy provides development updates on Control 2, Control multiplayer and Max Payne remakes

Remedy Entertainment has provided an update on the development of Control 2, Codename Condor, and the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes.

In a recent shareholders report published on April 29 (via Eurogamer), Remedy confirmed that its remakes of Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2 - which were announced in 2022 - are set to move into "full production" during Q2 of 2024 after completing its production readiness stage.

Elsewhere, the studio's upcoming co-operative multiplayer game Codename Condor, set in the Control universe, has now entered into full production. That means it has "reached the final development stages before the game is launched."

The report indicates that, based on "wide internal playtest," it "can see that the core loop is engaging, and the game brings a unique Remedy angle to the genre."

As for Control 2, the development team has "focused on finalizing the proof-of-concept stage, in which the game world, game mechanics and visual targets are proven" and the studio expects the project to advance to the "production readiness stage" during Q2 2024.

Finally, Codename Kestrel - Remedy's multiplayer action game - is still in the concept stage as the team "works to refine the game concept."

Remedy adds that Alan Wake 2, which launched in October, has now sold 1.3 million units as of the beginning of February and at the end of the first quarter, the game has been able to recoup "significant part of the development and marketing expenses."

Alan Wake 2 is also set to receive two paid expansions - Night Springs and The Lake House. The former is expected to release in late spring, while the latter has yet to get a release date.

In addition to game development updates, Remedy reported that Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent has now increased its shareholding in the studio to 14.80% after acquiring a 3.8% stake back in 2021.

