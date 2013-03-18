'SimCity' disaster: EA's free PC games for suffering fans revealed

Like Diablo 3 before it, EA and Maxis' SimCity launched earlier this month to outrage from fans, press and presumably the developers' mothers and fathers.

How bad was it? Due to overloaded servers, the game hardly functioned for a week, and when it did work, it was a nerfed version with entire features cut out.

Naturally, EA would prefer everyone just move along, and to that end the publisher is offering one of eight PC games free to customers who activate their copies of SimCity by midnight PDT on March 25. Thankfully, this applies worldwide.

Now those games have been revealed: just pop into SimCity by that date and you'll be notified by March 22 with a choice among Battlefield 3, Bejeweled 3, Dead Space 3, Mass Effect 3, Medal of Honor: Warfighter, Need for Speed Most Wanted, Plants vs. Zombies, and SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition.

Now seriously, move along, people.

