Nintendo will probably announce Pokemon Sun and Moon tomorrow

One day before Nintendo is set to air a special Pokemon Direct, trademarks and logos for two news games have surfaced: Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon.

Given the timing, it looks highly likely that these new games, which were registered in Europe by Nintendo (and spotted by Nerd Leaks), will be officially announced tomorrow.

There's been a lot of speculation around whether Nintendo would announce a brand new generation of Pokemon games, or simply reveal a third game to Pokemon X and Y - probably titled Pokemon Z.

But if these trademarks are correct, we can safely assume we're getting a new set of games entirely. Whether they'll also bring another load of monsters remains to be seen, but it comes not long after a new Pokemon, named Magiana, was revealed in a Japanese magazine.

The Pokemon Direct will take place at 3pm GMT/7am PST tomorrow, where we expect all to be revealed. According to the Nintendo Twitter account, the Direct will last only five minutes - just enough time for some reminiscing on 20 years of the franchise before dropping the big one.