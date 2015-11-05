New Fallout 4 gameplay trailer reveals story hints from the Wasteland

In case the never-ending stream of merchandise and tie-ins weren't enough of a hint, we should probably tell you that there's a game called Fallout 4 coming out – and a lot of people are quite excited about it.

Bethesda has been careful to not reveal too much of the storyline of its post-apocalyptic open-world shooter, which launches November 10, but its latest trailer does drop a few more hints about what's in store.

For those of you who don't want to go in cold, you can watch the new video below. Just five more days to go. Hang in there.