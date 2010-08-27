Wii Party to be bundled with Wiimote

Wii Party - sounds a lot ruder than it actually is

Nintendo's Wii Party will come bundled with a white Wiimote, as the Japanese gaming giant looks to keep hold of its family market dominance in the face of offerings from Xbox and PlayStation.

Wii Party is a first party game from Nintendo, and the company's decision to bundle it with a Wii Remote is an interesting one.

Microsoft are set to unleash Kinect for Xbox 360, and Sony the very Wii-like Move, as both attempt to wrest back a share of the family market.

Nintendo's Wii has been around since 2006, and the console has always had a low attachment rate – the term used to describe how many games console owners buy.

Nintendo are no doubt hoping that Wii Party can convince more Wii owners to fork out for a new game, and get an extra controller in the process.

"With 13 different game modes to get to grips with, Wii Party will be the life and soul of any gathering as you enjoy games that refine the traditional party videogame experience," said Nintendo.

"For the first time, the action away from the television screen will be as important as what's displayed on it as House Party mode turns your living room into a pivotal part of the game play."

The game launches on 8 October in the UK, if you're Wiimote-ly interestey, nearly a month after Move arrives in Britain.