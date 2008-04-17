Movies and more coming to the PS3?

The PlayStation Network is set to give you "the TV, movies, and gaming content you want"

Sony broke its usual silence over plans for the PlayStation 3 on Tuesday, with the announcement from senior vice president Peter Dille that movies and TV shows could be coming to the platform in the near future.

In a blog post on the company's US PlayStation site, Dille acknowledged that people have been asking for more from the company's PlayStation network. He said that he believes they will be satisfied when everything is rolled out.

Rumblings may become reality

"Many of you have been hearing rumblings about a video service that will allow you to download full-length TV shows and movies via PlayStation Network for North America," the exec said.

"While I don't have any new announcements here for the PlayStation Nation, it's already been confirmed that we'll be offering a video service for PS3 in a way that separates the service from others you've seen or used.

"Ultimately the goal of the PlayStation Network service will be to break through the overwhelming clutter of digital media to give you the TV, movies, and gaming content you want. More on this very soon," he teased.

Sony did not comment on Dille's statement and there is currently no word on whether or not the video service will be available in Europe. But judging by the company's willingness to speak freely about the future of its PlayStation Network, it seems certain that more details will emerge very soon.