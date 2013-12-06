Do more kids really want a Wii U rather than an Xbox One or PS4 this Christmas?

Can the Wii be number one among kids this Christmas?

Here's a wacky one for you: The owner of Play.com in the UK reckons that Nintendo's Wii U console will be a bigger Christmas hit than the Xbox One and Sony PS4.

Ratuken reckons it has stumbled on some revealing Twitter data claiming that, among children at least, the Wii U and the Apple iPad are the presents kids are hoping to find under their trees on December 25.

The retailer claims: "The marketplace's social media analysis surprisingly showed that the brand new PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles are trailing in second and third place respectively behind the Wii U and iPad.

"This is despite the fact that both new consoles sold out on Rakuten's Play.com during Black Friday, which have since been restocked. It appears that those on the hunt for the latest consoles are gamers rather than consumers buying for their loved ones."

Ulterior motive much?

Call us cynical, but perhaps Ratuken, beyond its rather far-fetched prediction, is more concerned with letting readers know that it has PS4s and Xbox Ones in stock again?

You know, so we can all buy the Xbox One's and PS4's that our children really want for Christmas?

Via TIME