For both costs and speeds, no fibre broadband deals can match this Virgin offer

Virgin is a brand that is rarely synonymous with affordability, often competing with both Sky and BT to be the priciest provider of internet. However, in a complete 180 turn, Virgin currently has one of the best value broadband deals on the market.

Coming in at just £24 a month, Virgin is offering an internet plan to match the likes of TalkTalk or Plusnet for price. However, the big difference here is that Virgin is offering roughly double the speeds you'd get with those brands, averaging 108Mb.

On top of all of that, Virgin is also throwing in a little incentive. Offering up a £75 Amazon voucher, this fibre internet plan will have you perfectly set up for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.

You can find out more about this Virgin broadband deal below:

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on a package

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: save on portable internet

Mobile phone deals: see the cheapest phone contracts

SIM only deals: compare the cheapest SIM plans

Today's best broadband deals: