EE launches portable 5G Wi-Fi router

EE has launched its first own-brand 5G Mi-Fi router, hoping to attract customers with the promise of ‘fibre-like’ speeds on any device in any location.

Portable routers are a popular choice for consumers who cannot access a decent standard of fixed broadband at their home or office, or for those who work flexibly or on the field.

The 5GEE Wi-Fi devices supports both 4G and 5G networks so customers can access even faster speeds and a more reliable connection even in the busiest areas of major cities.

EE 5G router

The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 technology, which delivers faster speeds and greater capacity, allows for the creation of a secure hotspot that can deliver 150Mbps speeds and connect up to 64 devices. Such capacity means key 5G applications such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) can be supported.

“EE offers customers the UK’s fastest 5G service in more places, and we’re continually looking for ways to help provide them with new ways to get access to the best superfast internet connectivity on the go,” said Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships, EE.

“Whether it’s for streaming new movies on a laptop or using the latest augmented reality services with a headset, when paired with our new 5GEE WiFi mobile broadband device, customers will be able to enjoy the incredible speeds offered by the UK’s number one 5G network.”

EE released a range of own-brand tablets, cameras and Mi-Fi devices to drive adoption of its 4G service after it launched in 2012. It hopes the 5G router will encourage existing customers to spend more with the company and will attract more consumers and businesses to its network.

Tariffs for the router start at £45 a month for 50GB of data, with 100GB available for £67.50 and 200GB for £90. All are 24-month contracts.