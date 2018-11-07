EE announces UK 5G trial expansion

EE has announced a major expansion to its 5G test network across London.

The operator has revealed nine more sites are now live across the capital as it looks to ramp up development for the next-generation technology.

EE launched its first 5G test site in Canary Wharf last month, but today's announcement greatly widens the reach of its network trial across some of the busiest parts of east London.

The company is hoping to be the first to offer consumer and businesses 5G networks by 2019.

EE 5G trials

The new sites cover Provost Street, City Road, Central Street, Old Street, Cheapside, St Paul’s, Finsbury Circus Garden, Clerkenwell Street and Bartholomew Square. EE has now invited business and customers to join the trial and help it continue development of its 5G networks.

EE says it was able to re-purpose existing antennas in many locations to help streamline deployment of the trials, but new equipment was also required at each site - including new 5G antennas weighing 50kg, which necessitated the strengthening of some roofs.

“Deploying this brand new layer of our EE mobile network is far from straightforward, and this trial has helped us to understand – and learn how to overcome – the significant challenges that we’ll face in the coming years," said Howard Watson, BT CTIO.

"We’re also learning about the coverage we can achieve with 5G New Radio on our new 3.4GHz spectrum, both indoors and in densely cluttered streets.”