Asus made a USB-C powered monitor you can take on the road

Asus has also introduced the MB169C+, which it claims is the world's first 15.6-inch portable monitor. The portable display features a 1080p resolution and uses a single USB type-C connecter to draw power and video.

The IPS display is meant to be an extra display you can carry around with your laptop. And it only requires the notebook to be outfitted with the Thunderbolt 3.0 supported USB-C port. Weighing just 800g and measuring 8.5mm, it seems like a great addition to your mobile work setup.

Unfortunately, Asus has yet to announce pricing or availability but the previous generation MB169B+ monitor retails for $199 (about £136, AU$278) so we might see a $50 (about £34, AU$69) bump.

Homeward bend

Asus on a bent introducing a handful of new monitors at CES 2016 and it all starts with the 34-inch curved screen.

Asus' latest Designo MX Series 34-inch display comes with a gentle curvature and features a 3,440 x 1,400 resolution. With an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a frameless design, Asus claims this is its most immersive display yet for both home and office usage.

The curved monitor also incorporates Asus' SonicMaster audio technology complete with two eight-watt speaker. The base of the monitor is also outfitted with a wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled mobile devices.

New 4K gaming monitors

Last but not least, Asus has expanded its MG Series of displays with 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution options on its 28- and 24-inch models. The 28-inch MG28UQ utilizes a TN panel for a rapid 1ms response time to eliminate ghosting and motion blur. Meanwhile, users who want accurate and vibrant colors will be swayed by the 24-inch MG24UQ's IPS panel.

Both monitors come with VESA Adaptive-Sync technology to deliver smooth gameplay and eliminate tearing. The two screens also feature a few gaming-oriented features including setting profiles and a filter to block out the blue light that tends to strain users' eyes.