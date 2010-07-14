OCZ offers up world's fastest high-density 4GB memory

OCZ has announced what it claims are the fastest 4GB DDR3 memory modules, promising that the RAM offers 'an excellent blend of performance, density and reliability.'

The latest memory from OCZ is clocked at 2,133MHz and is capable of CL 10-10-10-30 timings at full speed.

"Usually high speed and high density don't go hand in hand, but our newly introduced high density 2133MHz memory solutions are engineered to do exactly that," said OCZ's Alex Mei.

More than raw speed

"Designed for more than just raw speed, these new kits deliver an excellent blend of performance, density and reliability for a wide range of applications ranging from rendering video to smoother gameplay on the latest titles," Mei added.

OCZ promises that this latest release will ensure that memory will never be the bottleneck during 'intensive multi-tasking, gaming, or home server environments.'

Don't be too shocked if someone else comes along next week and claims the fastest title, but in the meantime you can get the fastest 4GB memory in either 8GB dual channel or 12GB triple channel modules.