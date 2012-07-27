Brother launch their fastest mono laser printers

The new fast eco-friendly mono-lasers from Brother

Brother has launched its fastest ever range of mono laser printers designed for the small and medium sized business market.

The HL-5400 series is designed for small businesses, with print speeds of 38ppm, a maximum paper capacity of 800 sheets and cost reducing features that enable businesses to "increase productivity whilst keeping control of spending."

The printers have a range of eco-friendly features designed to reduce running costs, including auto-duplex and high yield toner options, low power consumption, and eco warm up of less than one second, which means they can be active in less than ten seconds from sleep mode.

There are four devices in the range;

HL-5440D – is the basic unit with a spec of 38ppm, duplex printing, 300 sheet paper capacity, parallel and USB ports, 300 sheet paper capacity, 2000 page standard toner capacity, 64Mb internal memory, LED display

HL-5450DN – As above but with a network port and no parallel port, increased 3000 page toner capacity – there's a variant the HL-5450DNT with an additional 500 sheet capacity

HL-5470DW – As above but with 2-line LCD display, 128Mb internal memory and Wi-Fi

The range supports the increasing number of companies adopting the BYOD mobile device trend and is compatible with Apple iOS, Android, Windows Phone 7 and Blackberry through supported services such as Airprint, Google Cloud Print, Cortado and Wi-Fi Direct - Wireless N is also supported on the HL-5470DW.

All the printers include 24-hour tech support from UK call centres, and Brother is also offering a three-year warranty as part of an initial launch promotion.

The printers are available now, priced from £193 SRP ex-VAT.