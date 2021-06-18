Cameras, cameras and more cameras: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 69

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests Mark Wilson, Cameras Eidtor at TechRadar, and Mark Anthony Ramirez, Writer at Laptop Mag, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 69: nice

We kick off the show with this week's Big Question, which is actually a three big questions: What's the one picture you most regret sending? What's the best game you've ever played, and what's the best use of a camera in a game?

In this week's episode, we have a pair of photography experts on the show, so it would be a shame if didn't do a big old camera and a camera phone deep dive.

We reminisce about our first cameras, chat all about the best smartphone cameras and discuss whether this is the easiest time to become a professional photographer.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday. Nice.