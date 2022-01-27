BT to hire 600 apprentices and graduates in 2022

Audio player loading…

BT is hiring more than 600 graduates and apprentices as part of its intake this September and is recruiting for roles across all divisions.

There are positions available in engineering, customer service, applied research and cybersecurity, and will help the telco develop its services for consumers and businesses, and expand its 5G network around the UK.

The company says it is one of the largest employers of apprentices in the private sector, recruiting more than 2,000 people to its schemes in the past three years. At any one time, there are around 4,000 BT staff working towards their qualifications.

BT Birmingham

The roles are spread out across several locations, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Dundee, Glasgow, Ipswich, London and Manchester, in line with BT’s transformation programme. The firm is establishing regional ‘state of the art’ hubs across the UK, believing that this will allow it to get closer to customers and respond to their needs more rapidly.

Where appropriate, the company will adopt ‘smart working’ practices where individuals choose how they spend their time between home and work.

“BT is at the heart of the UK’s digital economy and as one of the largest employers of graduates and apprentices in the UK, we offer unparalleled development opportunities,” declared Debbie White, Chief Human Resources Officer, BT Group.

“Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business. The combination of our hybrid working approach and our state-of-the-art offices makes BT a great place for new joiners to learn new skills and capabilities, collaborate with colleagues and bring innovative thinking to drive growth across our business and deliver for all of our customers. It’s a very exciting time to join BT.”

In addition to its 5G rollout, BT is also working to bring full fibre to 25 million homes and businesses by 2026.