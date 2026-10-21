Amazon is planning its biggest-ever hiring plan for Christmas 2026 workers

Amazon to hire 300,000 workers this Christmas, up from 250,000 last year

Average seasonal wages are $20/hour, up around $1 in a year

Major healthcare benefit change coming in January 2027

Amazon anticipates creating a massive 300,000 jobs for US workers over the 2026 holiday period, spanning both part-time and seasonal roles as well as full-time options.

The company already generated around 250,000 roles over Christmas 2025, but a further 50,000 roles are set to be created this year as demand for convenient online shopping surges.

But rather than flooding the market with hundreds of thousands of jobs in one go, the company is set to post new vacancies every week between October and December in a more targeted approach, meaning that seasonal jobseekers will need to keep a close eye on the firm's recruitment platform.

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Amazon set to hire 300,000 workers this Christmas

Amazon also advertised that there will be opportunities for seasonal recruits to transition into more permanent roles, however the firm didn't explicitly share a figure.

The employer is also set to make an important change to workplace benefits, extending its free healthcare to seasonal employees who work at least 30 hours per week – something it's already been doing with regular full-time employees for several years – however this change won't actually be implemented until the New Year.

Eligible hires from before January 1 will still get this perk after that date, but not before.

Amazon also noted that the average seasonal worker wage stands at $20 per hour, up from the "over $19" it advertised last year when it added 250,000 seasonal roles. This comes just weeks after the company announced it would be raising the minimum (not average) pay for full-time core operations employees to $20 per hour, with an average hourly wage of $24.

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