BT opens new London HQ in Aldgate

BT has officially opened the doors of its new London headquarters, marking a significant milestone in the company’s transformation programme initiated by former chief executive Gavin Patterson.

As part of those changes, BT is restructuring its workforce and decentralising its operations to 30 sites around the UK.

It is hoped the changes will save £1.3 billion, allow the more streamlined company to react more rapidly to market trends, and means it can get closer to customers.

BT Aldgate

‘One Braham’ in London’s Aldgate will house 3,500 staff, supporting BT’s planned regional hubs, contact centres and specialist buildings. The facility has community hubs and a public café, while it also houses a new concept store that the company will use to test out future retail ideas.

BT says it still believes in the future of the office but that individual teams within the company will adopt ‘smart working’ practices where individuals choose how they spend their time between home and work.

“Our new HQ in London will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way teams work,” said BT CEO Philip Jansen.

“We’re really excited to be moving into One Braham. It represents a changing BT, one that is more agile, forward thinking and able to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the acceleration of digital technologies.

“We want our colleagues to be proud of where they work, to feel part of something brilliant at BT. Our new HQ has been designed to support our people, to enable them to be at their best and deliver great results for our customers.”

One Braham replaces BT’s previous home of nearly 40 years in St Pauls. BT Centre was sold for £200 million in 2019 after the company deemed the ten-storey building to no longer be “fit for purpose.”

The company says the restructuring will be completed by 2024.

Fancy an upgrade? Here are the best mobile deals around