British customers suffer from poor mobile coverage

The UK’s mobile infrastructure is still inadequate, according to an Ofcom survey. Research from the regulator has found that 30% of Britain’s landmass is not covered by all four mobile networks.

While this represents an increase of 7% from last year, it’s left the chairman of National Infrastructure Commission, Andrew Adonis, frustrated about the poor service offered to mobile customers.

Adonis has written a letter to Ofcom. "In an age when access to a mobile signal is regarded as a must-have, it is deplorable that even in areas previously considered to have strong coverage, operators are still delivering such poor services that customers can struggle to make a quick phone call," he said.

It’s not just in remote areas: customers cannot even be guaranteed service at home or the office. Voice coverage by all four operators is available to 90% of UK premises, an increase from the 85% recorded in 2016. Data access is slightly lower, but can be obtained at 85% of premises.

Rural services

It’s not enough for Adonis who said that the coverage in rural areas was particularly poor, where four out of five rural homes did not have any 4G service indoors.

The government is in support of Adonis’s view. The digital minister, Matt Hancock said the government had lifted barriers in rural areas that helped operators improve services but said that they need to invest more in the infrastructure “making sure that customers are not paying for services they don't receive."